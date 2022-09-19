Xiaomi’s Diwali sale starts September 20: Up to 8,000 off on phones

Xiaomi’s Diwali sale starts September 20: Up to ₹8,000 off on phones1 min read . 09:59 AM IST
- Xiaomi's festive sale is called Diwali with Mi sale. It will begin September 20.
Xiaomi’s Diwali sale will start on September 20. In the sale, buyers can avail up to ₹8,000 off on the purchase of Xiaomi phones like Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and more. The smartphone maker has partnered with leading banks like ICICI, Bank of Baroda and Kotak to offer discounts to the buyers. Ahead of the festive sale, the company has revealed offers that will be available on Redmi phones, TVs and other gadgets. Take a look
In the sale, Redmi 9 Activ will be available at a discounted price of ₹7,499. Its original price is ₹12,999. Similarly, the price of Redmi 10 Prime will be down from ₹14,999 to ₹9,449. The phone’s 2022 model, on the other hand, will get a discount of ₹7,550 on the original price.
Redmi Note 11 will be up for purchase at ₹10,799 in the upcoming Diwali with Mi sale. The Redmi Note 11T 5G will retail at a discounted price of ₹13,749. The affordable Redmi 9i Sport will become more affordable in the sale. It will retail at ₹6,999. Similarly, the Redmi Note 11SE will be up for purchase at a discounted price of ₹11,249.
Redmi 11 Prime 5G will be available at ₹11,749, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will sell at ₹16,999. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be available at ₹28,499 and ₹18,499, respectively. Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, on the other hand, will retail at ₹18,999 and ₹19,999 in the sale.
In the smart TV category, Mi TV QLED 4K will retail at ₹46,999. Xiaomi OLED Vision TV55 can be purchased at ₹86,999 in the sale. Xiaomi Pad 5will be available at ₹22,999.
