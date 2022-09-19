Xiaomi’s Diwali sale starts September 20: Up to 8,000 off on phones

Xiaomi’s Diwali sale will start on September 20. In the sale, buyers can avail up to ₹8,000 off on the purchase of Xiaomi phones like Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and more. The smartphone maker has partnered with leading banks like ICICI, Bank of Baroda and Kotak to offer discounts to the buyers. Ahead of the festive sale, the company has revealed offers that will be available on Redmi phones, TVs and other gadgets. Take a look

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}