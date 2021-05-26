Xiaomi’s profit beats estimates as smartphone growth outpaces rivals

Xiaomi grew its share of the premium market in China, which allowed the company to boost its average selling prices, the company said Wednesday. Despite potential competition from Honor, the smartphone brand spun off from Huawei, Xiaomi intends to stick with its existing strategy and expand offline channels to keep its sales momentum going, Wang said. But the company faces “tremendous challenges" in India -- where it holds a 28% share of the smartphone market -- because of the deadly coronavirus wave in the South Asian nation, he added.