Xiaomi appears to be gearing up for the Indian market launch of the Redmi Pad Pro, following its appearance on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. The tablet, bearing the model number 2405CRPFDI, has reportedly received certification as of May 27, 2024, according to MySmartPrice. The inclusion of an "I" in the model number signifies that this variant is tailored for India.

Though Xiaomi has yet to officially confirm the impending release, the certification hints that the launch might be imminent. Speculation is rife that the announcement could coincide with the Xiaomi 14 Civi launch event scheduled for June 12 in India.

To date, Xiaomi has introduced only two Redmi tablets to the Indian market: the Redmi Pad and the Redmi Pad SE. The impending addition of the Redmi Pad Pro is highly anticipated, particularly given its potential specifications.

While the certification leak did not disclose detailed specs, insights can be drawn from the Chinese version of the Redmi Pad Pro. The Indian model is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1.5TB.

Interestingly, a recent leak suggests that, unlike its Chinese counterpart, the Indian version of the Redmi Pad Pro will support both cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity. The device is anticipated to sport a 12.1-inch display with a 2.5K resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The display will likely be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and boast a touch sampling rate of 180Hz.

Running on the Android 14-based HyperOS platform, the Redmi Pad Pro is expected to offer a seamless user experience. Camera-wise, it is rumored to come with an 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. Powering the device could be a robust 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!