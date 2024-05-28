Xiaomi's Redmi Pad Pro gains BIS Certification hinting at imminent India launch: What to expect
Xiaomi's Redmi Pad Pro receives BIS certification for Indian launch with model number 2405CRPFDI. Expected to feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 12.1-inch display, and 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
Xiaomi appears to be gearing up for the Indian market launch of the Redmi Pad Pro, following its appearance on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. The tablet, bearing the model number 2405CRPFDI, has reportedly received certification as of May 27, 2024, according to MySmartPrice. The inclusion of an "I" in the model number signifies that this variant is tailored for India.