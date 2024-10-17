Xiaomi's smart ring patent hints at automatic size adjustment feature: All you need to know
Xiaomi's new patent suggests an intelligent ring that adapts its size using an elastic inner ring and springs, addressing common sizing issues. It could promise advanced connectivity and health-tracking features.
Tech giant Xiaomi is reportedly all geared up to tackle a common issue faced by users of smart rings—size adjustments. According to a patent document spotted on the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) website by 91mobiles, the company is developing an innovative smart ring that could automatically adapt its size to better fit users’ fingers.