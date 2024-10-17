Xiaomi's new patent suggests an intelligent ring that adapts its size using an elastic inner ring and springs, addressing common sizing issues. It could promise advanced connectivity and health-tracking features.

Tech giant Xiaomi is reportedly all geared up to tackle a common issue faced by users of smart rings—size adjustments. According to a patent document spotted on the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) website by 91mobiles, the company is developing an innovative smart ring that could automatically adapt its size to better fit users' fingers.

The report highlights that unlike existing smart rings that require buyers to select a specific size, Xiaomi's patent details a design incorporating both an outer ring and an elastic inner ring, along with spring mechanisms. The inner ring, made from elastic materials, would work in tandem with these springs to protrude or retract, allowing the wearable to adjust its size automatically, providing a more comfortable and secure fit.

This is reportedly a significant step forward in wearable technology, addressing one of the key limitations of current smart rings. As finger sizes can change over time due to factors like temperature, weight fluctuations, or medical conditions, a device that can adapt to these changes would offer a significant advantage over the current one-size-fits-all or limited-size options on the market.

Besides its adjustable size, the patent reveals that Xiaomi's smart ring could be equipped with advanced technologies like 5G, Wi-Fi, NFC, and ultra-wideband connectivity. The ring could also include various sensors, a touch panel, and audio components, potentially making it a comprehensive health tracker or a controller for connected devices.

Although the concept holds immense promise, it is important to note that there is no certainty whether Xiaomi will bring this product to market. Companies often file patents for innovations that never reach commercial production. Still, this patent offers a glimpse into the future of wearable tech, where smart rings could become even more personalised and practical.