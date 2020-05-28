Xioami to enter India PC market with Mi laptop in June

Xiaomi also plans to get after-sales services for PCs ready so customers are not left stranded in case of an issues or damage to the laptops. “We have a network of 1500 service centres for smartphones. When we launched TVs we realised our service centres for mobile will not do justice to TVs. So for TVs we build a network of 500 service centres catering to a larger perimeter in that region. Similarly, we want to ensure people have the right service experience for PCs," adds Reddy.