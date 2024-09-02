X's algorithm flaw explained: Musk reveals it can't distinguish outrage from approval
Elon Musk explained how the X algorithm interprets user interactions, emphasizing it assumes users want more of content they interact with, especially forwarded posts. He acknowledged a flaw in distinguishing genuine appreciation from outrage.
Elon Musk, the tech visionary and CEO of Tesla, recently took to his platform to shed light on a significant aspect of the platform's algorithm. In a post that has garnered widespread attention, Musk candidly explained how the algorithm interprets user interactions and the potential pitfalls of this system.