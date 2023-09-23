X's Head of Policy for India and South Asia Samiran Gupta resigns amid election preparations1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 01:48 PM IST
Samiran Gupta, head of policy for India and South Asia at X, has resigned amid a legal battle with New Delhi.
Samiran Gupta, the head of policy for India and South Asia at social media platform X, has resigned, as per Reuters. This significant departure occurs in the lead-up to India's elections and amidst the company's ongoing legal battle with New Delhi regarding content removal, as per the news agency.