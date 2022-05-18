Anand Mahindra had an interesting discussion with Chirag Shetty, the shuttler who was a part of India’s first Thomas Cup victory. Shetty wrote on Twitter that he had booked a Mahindra XUV700 and hoped to “get it soon". The chairman of the Mahindra Group was quick to point out why it might get late. Mahindra said that he had booked one for his wife as well. However, he is still in the queue. Mahindra blamed it on the global supply chain disruptions.

“Sadly, the global supply chain disruptions are plaguing all car companies," Anand Mahindra said.

However, the highlight of the Twitter exchange was something else.

The billionaire businessman said that Mahindra would “work extra hard" to deliver it to Chirag Shetty as soon as possible. He even tagged Veejay Nakra in the tweet and asked him to take note of the conversation. Nakra is President - Automotive Division and Member of Group Executive Board, Mahindra & Mahindra.

On May 15, India defeated Indonesia - the most successful country in the history of Thomas Cup. Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated their Indonesian counterparts Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.

Referring to India’s maiden win at the Thomas Cup, Anand Mahindra called the XUV7OO as “the Choice Of Champions". India defeated 14-time champion Indonesia at the Thomas Cup to secure a historic win.

Since that makes the XUV7OO the Choice Of Champions we will have to work extra hard to get it to you ASAP. @vijaynakra I hope you see this! (By the way, I’ve ordered one for my wife & I’m still in Q! ) Sadly, the global supply chain disruptions are plaguing all car companies) https://t.co/q4sYqq1XR8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 17, 2022

Interestingly, it was Chirag Shetty who replied to Anand Mahindra’s congratulatory tweet to the Indian badminton team.

“This is the dawn of an era of Indian ascendancy in this sport; a sport that’s always been loved & played throughout our country. I grew up reading about the Thomas Cup & titans like Indonesia’s Rudy Hartono who dominated it. Today we swept Indonesia away…Apna Time Aa Gaya," Mahindra wrote.

Shetty’s reply had three emoticons - “Squinting Face with Tongue", “Face with Tongue" and “Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes". This, added with a suggestion of getting XUV7OO delivered soon, may have indicated that he was half-hoping that Anand Mahindra would get it done for him. And, he made the request without having to sound “too pushy" about it.

It would be interesting to see if Anand Mahindra really gets this done for the champion or not.