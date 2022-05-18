OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Anand Mahindra calls XUV700 ‘Choice Of Champions’ - here is why
Listen to this article

Anand Mahindra had an interesting discussion with Chirag Shetty, the shuttler who was a part of India’s first Thomas Cup victory. Shetty wrote on Twitter that he had booked a Mahindra XUV700 and hoped to “get it soon". The chairman of the Mahindra Group was quick to point out why it might get late. Mahindra said that he had booked one for his wife as well. However, he is still in the queue. Mahindra blamed it on the global supply chain disruptions.

“Sadly, the global supply chain disruptions are plaguing all car companies," Anand Mahindra said.

However, the highlight of the Twitter exchange was something else.

The billionaire businessman said that Mahindra would “work extra hard" to deliver it to Chirag Shetty as soon as possible. He even tagged Veejay Nakra in the tweet and asked him to take note of the conversation. Nakra is President - Automotive Division and Member of Group Executive Board, Mahindra & Mahindra.

On May 15, India defeated Indonesia - the most successful country in the history of Thomas Cup. Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated their Indonesian counterparts Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.

Referring to India’s maiden win at the Thomas Cup, Anand Mahindra called the XUV7OO as “the Choice Of Champions". India defeated 14-time champion Indonesia at the Thomas Cup to secure a historic win.

 

Interestingly, it was Chirag Shetty who replied to Anand Mahindra’s congratulatory tweet to the Indian badminton team.

“This is the dawn of an era of Indian ascendancy in this sport; a sport that’s always been loved & played throughout our country. I grew up reading about the Thomas Cup & titans like Indonesia’s Rudy Hartono who dominated it. Today we swept Indonesia away…Apna Time Aa Gaya," Mahindra wrote.

Shetty’s reply had three emoticons - “Squinting Face with Tongue", “Face with Tongue" and “Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes". This, added with a suggestion of getting XUV7OO delivered soon, may have indicated that he was half-hoping that Anand Mahindra would get it done for him. And, he made the request without having to sound “too pushy" about it.

It would be interesting to see if Anand Mahindra really gets this done for the champion or not.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
Industrialist Anand Mahindra has lauded Kidambi Srikanth, who led the Indian men's badminton team to their first-ever Thomas Cup gold medal.

‘In business and in life..’: Anand Mahindra lauds Thomas Cup winner's message

2 min read . 17 May 2022
Mahindra appreciated Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the ‘baby berths’

Anand Mahindra lauds Ashwini Vaishnaw for ‘human-centric’ design in trains

2 min read . 13 May 2022
Mahindra & Mahindra Scorpio.

Anand Mahindra shares new glimpse of the 2022 Scorpio, again. Check here

1 min read . 13 May 2022
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout