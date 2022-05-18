Anand Mahindra calls XUV700 ‘Choice Of Champions’ - here is why

Anand Mahindra had an interesting discussion with Chirag Shetty, the shuttler who was a part of India’s first Thomas Cup victory. Shetty wrote on Twitter that he had booked a Mahindra XUV700 and hoped to “get it soon". The chairman of the Mahindra Group was quick to point out why it might get late. Mahindra said that he had booked one for his wife as well. However, he is still in the queue. Mahindra blamed it on the global supply chain disruptions.

