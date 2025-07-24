Yahoo Mail down: Service remains unstable, thousands hit by ‘Temporary Error 15’ outage

Yahoo Mail experienced a significant service disruption on Thursday, leaving thousands of users unable to access their accounts or receive messages. The issue, which began around 9:45 PM IST in the US, prompted a sharp rise in complaints, according to outage tracking site DownDetector.

Advertisement

Users across several regions reported encountering a "Temporary Error 15" message when attempting to log in or use the app. The error appeared to block access to email services entirely, with many expressing frustration over the inability to send or receive messages.

Despite the widespread impact, Yahoo has yet to issue an official statement addressing the cause of the outage or providing a timeline for resolution.

Social media platforms quickly became a sounding board for affected users, with many seeking updates and venting their concerns about the disruption.

As of the time of writing, the service remains unstable for a number of users, with no confirmed fix in place. Further updates are expected once Yahoo formally acknowledges the problem or restores full functionality.

Advertisement

According to DownDetector, the outage in the United States was substantial, with over 10,000 users reporting problems. Approximately 47 per cent of users experienced login issues, 33 per cent had trouble receiving emails, and 19 per cent reported problems with the website itself.

The "Temporary Error 15" message on Yahoo Mail is a fairly frequent issue that usually clears up without user intervention. This error can occur due to various reasons, such as using an outdated or unsupported browser, attempting to sign in on several devices or browsers simultaneously, or temporary server-side disruptions on Yahoo’s end.

Meanwhile, social media was flooded with memes and reactions following the Yahoo Mail outage. One user on X, @shawnfunny, joked, “Me and my fellow Yahoo Mail users sitting around talking about it being down all morning.”

Advertisement