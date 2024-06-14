Yahoo News unveils AI-powered app overhaul, personalized news experience enhanced. All you need to know
Yahoo integrates Artifact's AI technology into Yahoo News app, introducing customizable feed, personalized news recommendations, and 'Key Takeaways' summaries.
Yahoo has unveiled a major overhaul of its Yahoo News app, introducing a suite of advanced artificial intelligence features designed to enhance user experience on its platform (via Gagdets 360). The update marks a significant integration of technology originally developed for the now-defunct AI news app Artifact, which Yahoo acquired earlier this year.