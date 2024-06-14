Yahoo has unveiled a major overhaul of its Yahoo News app, introducing a suite of advanced artificial intelligence features designed to enhance user experience on its platform (via Gagdets 360). The update marks a significant integration of technology originally developed for the now-defunct AI news app Artifact, which Yahoo acquired earlier this year.

Reportedly, the revamped Yahoo News app now boasts a highly customizable feed, allowing users to tailor their content preferences with ease. Through sophisticated AI algorithms, the app delivers personalized news recommendations based on selected topics and preferred publishers. This ensures that users see more of the content that matters most to them, all conveniently consolidated in one place.

One of the standout features introduced is the 'Key Takeaways' tool, which provides concise summaries of news articles right at the top. This feature aims to offer users a quick overview of the main points of each story, enabling them to stay informed efficiently. Additionally, Yahoo News now includes a 'Top Stories' section, highlighting the most trending news topics globally, ensuring users are always up-to-date with the latest developments.

In a bid to enhance user engagement, Yahoo has incorporated social sharing tools that allow seamless article sharing across various third-party platforms. Moreover, users can now actively curate their news feed by blocking specific keywords that they prefer not to see, further tailoring their browsing experience.

Looking ahead, Yahoo plans to introduce gamification elements into the app, such as streaks and badges for consistent readership. These gamified incentives aim to encourage regular interaction with the platform, rewarding users for staying informed and engaged.

The updated Yahoo News app is now available for download on both Android and iOS devices, though it is currently accessible only in select regions. Yahoo's integration of Artifact's AI technology signifies a strategic move to deliver more personalized and engaging news experiences to its global audience.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!