Home / Technology / News /  Year end sale on Flipkart: Discount on Nothing Phone (1)

Year end sale on Flipkart: Discount on Nothing Phone (1)

2 min read . 02:50 PM ISTLivemint
Nothing Phone 1 comes with a transparent rear design

  • The 8GB+128GB variant of Nothing Phone (1) is listed at 27,999 on Flipkart right now. The e-tailer is giving 10% off on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions, up to 2,000.

Flipkart is running Year end sale on its app and website. The sale started December 24 and will continue till December 31. It offers discounts on a range of smartphones from Samsung, Apple, Oppo, Realme and others. One such offer is available on Nothing Phone (1). As part of the ongoing sale, the smartphone can be purchased at 25,999. Here are the details

The 8GB+128GB variant of Nothing Phone (1) is listed at 27,999 on Flipkart right now. The e-tailer is giving 10% off on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions, up to 2,000. This will bring down the phone’s price to 25,999. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders can get 5% cashback on the phone’s purchase.

Those interested in buying the Nothing Phone (1) phone can also opt for no-cost EMI. As listed on e-tailer’s site, no-cost EMI starts at 4,334 per month.

Nothing Phone (1) features

The smartphone is offered in Black and White colour options. Key highlight of Nothing Phone (1) is its innovative Glyph interface. It is dubbed as a new way of communicating to help minimize screen time. Unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs indicate who’s calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more.

For optics, the smartphone features a dual camera on the back having two advanced 50 MP sensors, with the main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. The phone also features Night Mode and Scene Detection. The latter feature automatically detects what one is shooting and suggests the best settings for the shot.

Nothing Phone (1) is equipped with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screen is HDR10+ and comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on back and front. Nothing smartphone is powered by mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor.

On the battery front, the smartphone is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby. The phone offers fast charging and is said to charge up from 0 to 50% power in just 30 minutes of charge.

