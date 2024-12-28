The year 2024 saw major AI innovations, including OpenAI's Sora Turbo for video creation, Google's upgraded Veo 2 and Imagen 3, and Microsoft's autonomous agents in Copilot. xAI's Grok-2 models enhanced coding and reasoning, highlighting AI's transformative role in technology and everyday life.

The year 2024 has been monumental for technological advancements, with artificial intelligence (AI) emerging as the frontrunner in innovation. While devices like Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest Pro garnered attention, it was the evolution of AI that truly defined the year. Here is a look at five groundbreaking AI advancements that shaped 2024.

1. OpenAI’s Sora Turbo enhances AI video generation OpenAI introduced Sora Turbo, a faster version of its AI video generation model. This tool allows users to create realistic videos from text prompts with resolutions of up to 1080p and durations of up to 20 seconds. Key features include an improved user interface, a storyboard tool for frame-by-frame edits, and feeds showcasing user creations.

Sora Turbo is available via subscription tiers, with basic access included in ChatGPT Plus and higher resolutions available through Pro plans.

2. Google updates Veo and Imagen models Google enhanced its video and image generation tools, Veo 2 and Imagen 3, to improve creative outputs. Veo 2 now generates realistic videos with precise cinematographic controls, while Imagen 3 creates detailed images across a range of styles, from photorealism to anime.

Both models incorporate SynthID watermarks to identify AI-generated content and are gradually being rolled out through Google Labs. Veo 2 will integrate into platforms like YouTube Shorts in 2025, while Imagen 3 is accessible in over 100 countries.

3. Microsoft introduces autonomous AI agents Microsoft expanded its AI-driven Copilot platform by introducing autonomous agents to streamline business processes. These agents assist with tasks such as lead generation and supply chain management, leveraging data from Microsoft 365 Graph and Dataverse.

New tools in Copilot Studio allow businesses to design tailored AI agents, while 10 prebuilt agents for Dynamics 365 focus on sales, customer service, and finance.

4. Claude AI adds custom writing styles Anthropic’s Claude AI chatbot now offers ‘Custom Styles’, allowing users to personalise responses based on their writing preferences. Users can select presets—Formal, Concise, and Explanatory—or upload sample content to create a unique style.

This feature positions Claude alongside competitors like ChatGPT and Google Gemini, which also offer personalised options for user interactions.

5. xAI unveils Grok-2 models Elon Musk’s xAI introduced Grok-2 and Grok-2 Mini advanced conversational AI models with enhanced coding and reasoning capabilities. Grok-2 performed well in benchmarks, excelling in tasks like mathematics and complex prompts.

A compact version, Grok-2 Mini, offers faster, more efficient responses. Additionally, xAI launched an image generation feature powered by a third-party model, Flux.1, expanding its offerings.

A transformative year for AI From video generation to business applications, 2024 witnessed AI innovations that promise to reshape industries and everyday life. As these technologies continue to evolve, the coming years are likely to bring even more significant advancements, making AI an integral part of the technological landscape.