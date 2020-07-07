NEW DELHI: Yotta Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Hiranandani Group, today announced the opening of itslargest data centre, NM1, at Mumbai’s Panvel data center park. The data centre offers 7200 racks and 50MW of power with 48 hour backup.

The centre was inaugurated online by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and minister of electronics and information technology and communications Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The NM1 data centre will occupy one of the five buildings spread over 18 acres that forms the Panvel data centre park. When all five buildings become operational, the park will be able to offer a total capacity of 30,000 racks and 210 MW power. Yotta claims the NM1 has the lowest cost per racks.

The NM1 data centre was recently awarded the fault tolerant tier IV certification of Design Documents Certification by Uptime Institute, USA, a globally recognised certification for data center design issued in over 98 countries. This would help Yotta assure customers that the data centre is fully equipped to handle customer applications and workloads hosted there at full capacity despite a structural failure.

"India has one of the lowest data centre capacity in the world. However data consumption in India is among the highest in the world. In the post covid-19 world this gap is unmissable. Building a robust data centre infrastructure is important to meet this demand," said Darshan Hiranandani, Group CEO – Hiranandani Group.

During the union budget 2020 in February, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed a new policy for building data centre parks. The minister had said the government will roll out a policy to enable the private sector to build data centre parks throughout India.

"India is generating millions and millions of data. How do we store this data and add value to it. In that larger ecosystem this initiative plays a crucial role. This data centre is a powerful statement of intent that India is riding high in the quest of data security, day use, data innovation and data opportunity," said Ravi Shankar Prasad in a statement.

The minister urged Indian companies to help make India a big centre for data refining, data innovation and data research. He also emphasized on the importance of India's data sovereignty, privacy and safety.

The global data centre market is expected to grow by $284.44 billion during 2019-23, according to Technavio, a market research firm.

