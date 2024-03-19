Yotta looking to raise equity-based funding amid Nvidia spotlight
In December last year, Yotta announced a partnership with Nvidia to source over 16,000 H100 GPUs by the chipmaker
San Jose: Mumbai-based data centre and on-cloud AI infrastructure provider, Yotta Data Services, is looking to raise funds to complete its order of over 16,000 GPUs from Nvidia, including the newly-announced ‘Blackwell’ AI-training GPU. Speaking in an interview with Mint, Sunil Gupta, cofounder and chief executive of Yotta, confirmed that the company will make an announcement on the matter “in the coming days", and that it will “dilute equity holdings" for the funding sequence.