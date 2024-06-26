Technology
How Yotta plans to lure global clients for its AI cloud service
Shouvik Das 5 min read 26 Jun 2024, 12:02 PM IST
Summary
- Hiranandani Group’s data centre and services business, Yotta Infrastructure is offering Nvidia's processing chips at a fraction of the global average cost to attract more global clients for its AI cloud services.
Despite a global supply crunch of Nvidia’s coveted graphic processing units (GPUs), Mumbai-headquartered Hiranandani Group’s data centre and services firm, Yotta Infrastructure, is sticking to a strategy that flies in the face of the ongoing trend.
