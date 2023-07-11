comScore
You can buy Apple iPhone 13 at ₹20,999 on Flipkart ahead of Amazon Prime Day sale: Here’s how

 11 Jul 2023, 12:44 PM IST Livemint

Walmart-owned Flipkart is offering a discount on the Apple iPhone 13 ahead of Amazon's Prime Day Sale. The iPhone 13 can be purchased for just ₹20,999 on Flipkart, with additional discounts available through bank transactions and trade-ins.

Apple iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 (Apple)

Ahead of the Amazon Prime Day Sale starting on July 15, Walmart-owned Flipkart is offering an exciting discount on the Apple iPhone 13. This year's Prime Day Sale is expected to feature special offers on the iPhones including iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and others . However, there's no need to wait until July 15 to secure the best deal, as Flipkart is currently offering the iPhone 13 at an unbelievable price. The Apple iPhone 13 has been a highly popular model and is considered Flipkart's "Bestseller."

Despite approaching two years since its release, the Apple iPhone 13 remains a strong contender against other premium smartphones in the market. Its distinct diagonal rear camera design, introduced with the iPhone 13, continues to be followed by the company. If you're seeking a high-quality flagship device on a budget, the Apple iPhone 13 is unquestionably one of the top choices.

To recap, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched in 2021, alongside the iPhone 13 Pro and mini, with a starting price of 79,900. It can be purchased for just 20,999 on Flipkart after a discount of 58,901. The base variant of the iPhone 13 is listed at 60,999 after a discount of 8,901. 

Additionally, customers can avail a 2,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card and HDFC Bank debit card EMI transactions, bringing the price down to 58,999. Furthermore, customers can receive a trade-in discount of up to 38,000 when exchanging their old smartphones. With all the available offers and bank discounts, buyers can purchase the Apple iPhone 13 for just 20,999 from Flipkart.

The Apple iPhone 13 currently offers the best value for money among iPhones in the market, as it shares almost identical specifications with the flagship Apple iPhone 14. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by the company's flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone boasts a 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording capabilities, as well as a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode.

11 Jul 2023, 12:44 PM IST
