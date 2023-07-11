Ahead of the Amazon Prime Day Sale starting on July 15, Walmart-owned Flipkart is offering an exciting discount on the Apple iPhone 13. This year's Prime Day Sale is expected to feature special offers on the iPhones including iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and others . However, there's no need to wait until July 15 to secure the best deal, as Flipkart is currently offering the iPhone 13 at an unbelievable price. The Apple iPhone 13 has been a highly popular model and is considered Flipkart's "Bestseller."

