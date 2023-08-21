You can buy Sony PlayStation 5 at 47,490 in August: Here’s how

Sony has announced offer on the purchase PlayStation 5 console for the month of August. The company is giving the Sony PS5 standard disc edition at ₹47,490 only at participating retailers. The discount will be applicable from August 24, 2023 through September 2nd, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As announced by the company, the ₹7,500 off PS5 promotion will be available at Amazon, Flipkart, Shopatsc, Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales & select retailers

The PS5 gaming console has two editions- the Standard and the Digital Edition. Difference between Digital Edition and Standard is that the latter supports physical Blu-ray discs. The digital edition packs 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and has 825GB internal storage support. It is powered by an octa-core CPU based on Zen 2 architecture.

The gaming console offers 8K gaming support at up to 120fps. PS5 also supports 4K TV gaming to offer 120Hz refresh rate. There is HDR TV tech support as well. Sony’s next-generation has support for Tempest 3D AudioTech which is said to deliver an immersive gaming experience. The device also comes with Dual Sense controller to improve haptics feedback.

Earlier this year, Sony increased the price of its PlayStation 5 games console in markets across the globe. This included countries like the UK, Europe, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, and Canada. The price hike, Sony then said, is the result of high global inflation rates including rising interest rates. Price of the disk drive equipped version of PS5 was increased by 10 per cent in Europe from 499.99 euros previously to 549.99 euros ($550.81). While the price hike was around 6 percent in the UK. The company then said that there will be no price increase in the United States. However, it did not say anything about the price rise of PS5 for the Indian market. But it now seems that the console’s price has indeed increased in India as well.