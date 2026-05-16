You can now connect bank accounts, track spending and ask personal finance questions to ChatGPT

OpenAI has launched a new Personal Finance experience inside ChatGPT which allows users to connect their financial accounts, chat with the AI assistant to understand their spending habits, subscriptions, investments, and broader financial goals.

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The company in a blog post says that over 200 million ChatGPT users already turn to the chatbot every month for questions regarding budgeting, investments, and comparing future goals. Moreover, the San Francisco-based startup also noted that its new GPT-5.5 is stronger at answering these personal finance-related queries.

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OpenAI has partnered with financial technology platform Plaid to help users connect with over 12,000 financial institutions including American Express, Bank of America, Robinhood, and more. The company also noted that it will be adding Intuit integration later in the year.

“With your financial accounts connected, ChatGPT can combine that reasoning with your real financial context and what you’ve shared about your goals, lifestyle, and priorities, helping you spot patterns, understand trade-offs, and plan for big decisions in a way that feels more personal and complete," OpenAI explained in its blog post.

How does ChatGPT personal finance experience work? After the financial accounts are connected, ChatGPT creates a dashboard showing portfolio performance, spending trends, upcoming payments, subscriptions, and other financial information in one place.

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In order to access the new personal finance experience, users can either head over to the new Finances section from the sidebar in ChatGPT and click on ‘Get started’. Alternatively, they can also give ChatGPT commands like @Finances, connect my accounts.

After the connection is done, ChatGPT begins syncing and categorising transactions, which can then take several minutes.

With the new feature, users can ask ChatGPT questions like “Help me build a plan to buy a house in my area in the next 5 years” or “Look at my subscriptions and help me choose what to cancel” or “Can I afford to take a lower-paying job if it gives me more flexibility to be home with the kids”.

Moreover, OpenAI says users can also add more context about their financial life such as a mortgage or a savings goal, which is then saved under dedicated Financial Memories.

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ChatGPT personal finance feature

Is ChatGPT personal finance experience safe? OpenAI says after connecting ChatGPT with your financial institution, the chatbot can see your balances, transactions, investments, and liabilities in order to visualise finances or answer questions. However, it cannot see the full account numbers or make any changes to these accounts.

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The company notes that these personal finance conversations are covered under the same model training settings as normal ChatGPT conversations.

Who can access ChatGPT personal finance experience? The new feature is currently only rolling out to ChatGPT Pro users in the US on web and iOS. There is no word yet on the Android availability of the feature, but OpenAI says there are plans to integrate the feature into the Plus subscription and eventually bring it to all users.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in