You can now save your Aadhaar card directly on Google Wallet: Check step-by-step guide

Google has announced its partnership with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which now allows its users in the country to save their Aadhaar details directly on the company's Google Wallet app. The search giant, in a new blog post, announced that the new feature will allow users to create a secure, digital version of their Aadhaar on their smartphone.

The new initiative is aimed at making identity verification more seamless, allowing users to prove their identity or age without needing to carry a physical card.

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How Aadhaar works on Google Wallet According to Google, users can now save Aadhaar as a “verifiable credential” on their device. This means the ID is stored securely and can be used for both online and offline verification.

A key feature of this system is selective disclosure, which means that only the required information is shared during verification. For instance, users may only need to confirm their age without revealing their full Aadhaar details.

In the blog post, Google wrote its focus is “on building digital IDs based on global standards with advanced privacy features like selective disclosure, where only the relevant details of a person’s ID are shared when required, ensuring everyone has a safe way to manage their identity.”

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The Aadhaar integration can be used to verify details with an initial set of partners. These include:

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Google also said that it will soon add support for platforms like MyGate and Snabbit to securely verify delivery staff and gig economy workers.

How to save your Aadhaar to Google Wallet: In order to add your Aadhaar card as a verifiable credential on Google Wallet, you will need to verify your mobile number linked to the UIDAI account via an OTP.

Here's the complete guide to verify your Aadhaar on Google Wallet:

Step 1: Make sure that you are on the latest version of the Google Wallet app on your Android phone. If not, update the app via the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Open the Google Wallet app and tap the "+" or "Add to Wallet" button on the main screen.

Step 3: Select the option for adding an ID pass or Aadhaar card from the menu.

Step 4: You will now be asked to authenticate your Aadhaar details via the official UIDAI portal, which will require you to enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 5: Alternatively, if you use the newly updated UIDAI Aadhaar app, you can generate your verifiable credential there and use the "Share ID" option to push it directly into Google Wallet.