You can now share Spotify songs straight to WhatsApp Status on Android: here's how it works

Spotify has announced a new feature for Android users that allows them to share music and media on their WhatsApp Status. The new feature is similar to the one already offered to Instagram and Facebook users, where they can share music from the streaming service on the social media app.

The Swedish company announced in a blog post that users will be able to share whatever they are grooving to — whether music and playlists or podcasts, albums, artist clips, and audiobooks — on their WhatsApp Status for 24 hours.

To share streaming content on WhatsApp, users just need to tap the share option next to the track or playlist in the Spotify app and then tap on WhatsApp. The Status will show the title and cover art along with an “Open on Spotify” option that allows viewers to open the track on their Spotify app. Meanwhile, viewers will also be able to hear a short audio preview of the track to determine whether it is meant for them or not.

The new feature will begin rolling out globally to both free and Premium users. Spotify says that users will see the option in share menus in the coming weeks.

Spotify brings new ways of sharing music: Meanwhile, Spotify also announced seven other ways to share Spotify content with family and friends. The company now allows users to send music, podcasts, and audiobooks directly to friends within the Spotify app as messages.

Spotify messages feature

The company has also improved the Spotify track-share feature on Instagram, where viewers will now be able to listen to a short audio snippet so they can preview the song.

Instagram users will now also be able to share what they are listening to on Spotify in real time via Notes.

“It’s a seamless way to showcase your newest obsessions or timeless favourites while also keeping up with your friends’ finds,” Spotify said in its blog post.

Spotify is also partnering with TikTok to bring the same music, podcast, and audiobook-sharing experience to users of the short-video app.