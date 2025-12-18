You can now use Apple Music inside ChatGPT to discover new songs and create playlists

OpenAI now has a separate App Store of sorts inside the ChatGPT app and users can now also integrate the Apple Music app with the popular AI chatbot. With the new Apple Music app, users can find music, make playlists or music libraries using natural language queries.

Apple Music comes to ChatGPT:

As per a report by 9to5Mac, users will be able to use the Apple Music integration to hear samples of the songs on ChatGPT but they can't directly stream songs on the chatbot.

The new integration will also allow users to find songs or artists while leveraging the conversations that they have had with the chatbot. So if ChatGPT already remmembers a song you like, it can now go on to recommend songs or artists in the similar genre.

Reportedly, users can ask Apple Music app to “Create a 30-song rock and roll Christmas playlist on Apple Music, but avoid clichés,” or “Create Barney’s Get Psyched Mix from How I Met Your Mother,”. In turn, ChatGPT will be able to find osngs and add them to the playlists of users on Apple Music.

You also don't need to have the name of the song with you in order to find it on Apple Music. Instead, you can be vague and say something on the lines of “Find me that romantic song on Dhurandhar” or something similar and the chatbot should be able to find the song.

While it may not be as nifty as Google's Hum to Search feature which can find songs when users simply sing some part of the lyrics or even the tune of the song, the Apple Music integration is still a welcome addition.

How to use Apple Music in ChatGPT?

In order to start using the Apple Music app on ChatGPT, you need to head over to the ChatGPT app dirctory by clicking on https://chatgpt.com/apps or navigating to the Apps section on the ChatGPT app or website.

From there you'll need to connect with Apple Music and login with your credentials.

Once the connection is done, you'll be redirected to the chat page where you can summon the Apple Music app by just writing @AppleMusic.

