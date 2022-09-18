You may be able to edit WhatsApp messages soon: Report1 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 03:25 PM IST
- WhatsApp Edit Message feature is currently under development. It is discovered in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.20.12 update.
Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for its users. The company may soon allow its users to edit a sent message, reports WaBetaInfo- the online platform which keeps track of new WhatsApp features. Likely to be called Edit Message, the feature will be helpful in getting rid of errors when a user sends messages in a hurry.