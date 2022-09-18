Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for its users. The company may soon allow its users to edit a sent message, reports WaBetaInfo- the online platform which keeps track of new WhatsApp features. Likely to be called Edit Message, the feature will be helpful in getting rid of errors when a user sends messages in a hurry.

The feature is currently under development. It is discovered in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.20.12 update. WhatsApp Edit Message feature is likely to come with a future update. Before the official rollout, the feature will be made available to beta testers first.

As of now, it is not known how the feature will work. It is possible that WhatsApp may display the ‘Edited’ label alongside such messages. Also, the ability to edit a message may be available for a limited time period once a user hits the send button.

In a related news, WhatsApp has started rolling out the ability to manage who can see when you're online. According to WaBetaInfo, the ability to hide online status is available for Android Beta testers. The new feature comes with WhatsApp beta Android 2.22.20.9 version. The feature was first announced in August this year. It brings new privacy options in the app’s settings, enabling users to change their last seen status to ‘Nobody’, ‘Contacts’ and ‘Everyone’.

Announcing the feature, WhatsApp then said, “Seeing when friends or family are online helps us feel connected to one another, but we’ve all had times when we wanted to check our WhatsApp privately. For the moments you want to keep your online presence private, we’re introducing the ability to select who can and can’t see when you’re online. This will start rolling out to all users this month."