Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  You need to update Google Chrome browser right now: Here’s why

You need to update Google Chrome browser right now: Here’s why

2 min read . 09:36 AM ISTLivemint
Google Chrome users must update to the latest version of the browser

  • CVE-2022-3723 is a 'type confusion' issue with Chrome's V8 JavaScript engine. Threat Actors may exploit a type confusion error on the victim’s device to execute arbitrary code that gives them access to the user's system.

Google Chrome is one of the most used internet browsers worldwide. The browser comes with a host of useful features for its users. In the latest, Google has issued a high-severity warning for Chrome users. The technology giant is warning about a bug that can potentially harm a user's device.

Google Chrome is one of the most used internet browsers worldwide. The browser comes with a host of useful features for its users. In the latest, Google has issued a high-severity warning for Chrome users. The technology giant is warning about a bug that can potentially harm a user's device.

Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2022-3723 exists in the wild, the company said in a blog post.

Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2022-3723 exists in the wild, the company said in a blog post.

What is CVE-2022-3723?

Reported by Avast security researchers, CVE-2022-3723 is a 'type confusion' issue with Chrome's V8 JavaScript engine. Threat Actors may exploit a type confusion error on the victim’s device to execute arbitrary code that gives them access to the user's system.

What is CVE-2022-3723?

Reported by Avast security researchers, CVE-2022-3723 is a 'type confusion' issue with Chrome's V8 JavaScript engine. Threat Actors may exploit a type confusion error on the victim’s device to execute arbitrary code that gives them access to the user's system.

What should Chrome users do?

Although Google has kept the details of the big secret, it has released a fix for it. The company has updated the Stable channel for Google Chrome to 107.0.5304.87 for Mac and Linux and 107.0.5304.87/.88 for Windows. Users are advised to update to the latest version as soon as it is released to secure their laptops from the harmful bug. Google says it will roll out the update over the coming weeks/days.

What should Chrome users do?

Although Google has kept the details of the big secret, it has released a fix for it. The company has updated the Stable channel for Google Chrome to 107.0.5304.87 for Mac and Linux and 107.0.5304.87/.88 for Windows. Users are advised to update to the latest version as soon as it is released to secure their laptops from the harmful bug. Google says it will roll out the update over the coming weeks/days.

“We would also like to thank all security researchers that worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from ever reaching the stable channel", Google says in the blog.

“We would also like to thank all security researchers that worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from ever reaching the stable channel", Google says in the blog.

How to update Google Chrome?

In order to update Google Chrome on your laptop, follow these steps

How to update Google Chrome?

In order to update Google Chrome on your laptop, follow these steps

Step 1- Open Google Chrome on your computer

Step 1- Open Google Chrome on your computer

Step 2- Click on the three dots placed at the top-right corner of your screen

Step 2- Click on the three dots placed at the top-right corner of your screen

Step 3- Hover on ‘Help’ from the menu list

Step 3- Hover on ‘Help’ from the menu list

Step 4- Here, you will see ‘About Google Chrome’. Click on it. This will open a new webpage with details of the Chrome version running on your device

Step 4- Here, you will see ‘About Google Chrome’. Click on it. This will open a new webpage with details of the Chrome version running on your device

Step 5- If your Google chrome version is not up to date, you will see a ‘Update Google Chrome’ option. Important: If you can't find this button, you're on the latest version.

Step 5- If your Google chrome version is not up to date, you will see a ‘Update Google Chrome’ option. Important: If you can't find this button, you're on the latest version.

Step 6- Click on Relaunch

Step 6- Click on Relaunch

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP