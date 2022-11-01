You need to update Google Chrome browser right now: Here’s why

What should Chrome users do?

Although Google has kept the details of the big secret, it has released a fix for it. The company has updated the Stable channel for Google Chrome to 107.0.5304.87 for Mac and Linux and 107.0.5304.87/.88 for Windows. Users are advised to update to the latest version as soon as it is released to secure their laptops from the harmful bug. Google says it will roll out the update over the coming weeks/days.