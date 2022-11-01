You need to update Google Chrome browser right now: Here’s why

Google Chrome is one of the most used internet browsers worldwide. The browser comes with a host of useful features for its users. In the latest, Google has issued a high-severity warning for Chrome users. The technology giant is warning about a bug that can potentially harm a user's device.
Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2022-3723 exists in the wild, the company said in a blog post.
What is CVE-2022-3723?
Reported by Avast security researchers, CVE-2022-3723 is a 'type confusion' issue with Chrome's V8 JavaScript engine. Threat Actors may exploit a type confusion error on the victim’s device to execute arbitrary code that gives them access to the user's system.
What should Chrome users do?
Although Google has kept the details of the big secret, it has released a fix for it. The company has updated the Stable channel for Google Chrome to 107.0.5304.87 for Mac and Linux and 107.0.5304.87/.88 for Windows. Users are advised to update to the latest version as soon as it is released to secure their laptops from the harmful bug. Google says it will roll out the update over the coming weeks/days.
“We would also like to thank all security researchers that worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from ever reaching the stable channel", Google says in the blog.
How to update Google Chrome?
In order to update Google Chrome on your laptop, follow these steps
Step 1- Open Google Chrome on your computer
Step 2- Click on the three dots placed at the top-right corner of your screen