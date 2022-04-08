You need two-factor authentication, but some types are safer than others

Use a password manager to generate—and remember—long, unique passwords for each of your accounts. For the less tech-savvy, I recommend starting with the free manager built into your browser or operating system. If you use a lot of online services, changing all the credentials can be a tedious, time-consuming task. But it’s worth it, especially if your old passwords have already been exposed in a breach. (Check at haveibeenpwned.com, which won’t ask for your passwords, only your email or phone number.)