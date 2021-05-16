Young Indians prefer chatting over audio calling: Report

The findings of the study highlight that emojis (68%) are the most used and shared chatting format across demographics. However, the affluent young Indians tend to use stickers and GIFs more. This could be attributed to the fact that users in New Consumer Classification System (NCCS) B category have low-end smartphones or feature phones in which stickers/GIFs formats are not well-supported. NCCS A (54%) score significantly higher than NCCS B (38%) in using Emoji's as well for almost every time they chat.