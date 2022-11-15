Your Android phone screen lock may not be as safe as you think!2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 10:10 AM IST
- A vulnerability impacts Google Pixel phones that can allow anyone to bypass Screen Lock and unlock it. Google has released a fix for it.
A recent security risk discovery may scare- many Android users. Cybersecurity researcher David Schutz has discovered a vulnerability impacting Google Pixel phones that can allow anyone to bypass Screen Lock and unlock it. According to him, it only takes a SIM card and of course access to the device to unlock it.