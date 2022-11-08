'Your feedback is appreciated, now pay USD 8': Elon Musk takes a dig at AOC

Taking a dig at New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Elon Musk has posted a photo of a T-shirt that read "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay USD 8." The duo has been in Twitter spat since Musk took over the charge of the microblogging platform on October 27.
Taking a dig at New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Elon Musk has posted a photo of a T-shirt that read "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay USD 8." The duo has been in Twitter spat since Musk took over the charge of the microblogging platform on October 27.
Elon Musk's tweet comes after he tweeted a screenshot of the price of the Congresswoman's supporter T-shirt on November 3. The screenshot showed the supporter T-shirt priced at USD 58. Without attaching any text to the photo of the new merchandised T-shirt in his latest tweet, Elon Musk has left the micro-blogging users in splits.
Elon Musk's tweet comes after he tweeted a screenshot of the price of the Congresswoman's supporter T-shirt on November 3. The screenshot showed the supporter T-shirt priced at USD 58. Without attaching any text to the photo of the new merchandised T-shirt in his latest tweet, Elon Musk has left the micro-blogging users in splits.
Here's a brief timeline of the whole spat between Elon Musk and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Here's a brief timeline of the whole spat between Elon Musk and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
A week ago, Elon Musk announced that Twitter will be charging USD 8 as a subscription fee from those who are verified on the site. Basically, it means if you have a blue tick, you've got to pay USD 8 per month!
A week ago, Elon Musk announced that Twitter will be charging USD 8 as a subscription fee from those who are verified on the site. Basically, it means if you have a blue tick, you've got to pay USD 8 per month!
Then, on November 2, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aka AOC "Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that 'free speech' is actually a USD 8/mo subscription plan."
Then, on November 2, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aka AOC "Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that 'free speech' is actually a USD 8/mo subscription plan."
Replying to AOC, Elon reiterated his stance on the blue tick fee and quipped, "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay USD 8."
Replying to AOC, Elon reiterated his stance on the blue tick fee and quipped, "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay USD 8."
Soon after, he shared a screenshot of the price of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aka AOC supporter T-shirt which is priced at USD 58 and added a 'thinking' emoji with it.