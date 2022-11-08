Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  'Your feedback is appreciated, now pay USD 8': Elon Musk takes a dig at AOC

2 min read . 10:22 AM ISTLivemint
Elon Musk took yet another sly dig at the Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter by posting a photo of a T-shirt that read: Your feedback is appreciated, now pay USD 8.

Taking a dig at New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Elon Musk has posted a photo of a T-shirt that read "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay USD 8." The duo has been in Twitter spat since Musk took over the charge of the microblogging platform on October 27.

Elon Musk's tweet comes after he tweeted a screenshot of the price of the Congresswoman's supporter T-shirt on November 3. The screenshot showed the supporter T-shirt  priced at USD 58. Without attaching any text to the photo of the new merchandised T-shirt in his latest tweet, Elon Musk has left the micro-blogging users in splits.

Here's a brief timeline of the whole spat between Elon Musk and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

A week ago, Elon Musk announced that Twitter will be charging USD 8 as a subscription fee from those who are verified on the site. Basically, it means if you have a blue tick, you've got to pay USD 8 per month!

Then, on November 2, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aka AOC "Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that 'free speech' is actually a USD 8/mo subscription plan."

Replying to AOC, Elon reiterated his stance on the blue tick fee and quipped, "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay USD 8."

Soon after, he shared a screenshot of the price of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aka AOC supporter T-shirt which is priced at USD 58 and added a 'thinking' emoji with it.

AOC explained the pricing by tweeting, "proud of this and always will be. My workers are union, make a living wage, have full healthcare, and aren't subject to racist treatment in their workplaces. Items are made in USA. Team AOC honors and respects working people. You should try it sometime instead of union-busting."

AOC then mocked Elon Musk again by tweeting, "One guy's business plan for a USD 44 billion over-leveraged purchase is apparently to run around and individually ask people for USD 8. Remember that next time you question yourself or your qualifications."

With Musk's latest post, it doesn't look like the ongoing altercation is going to end here! So, grab your popcorns.

(With inputs from ANI)

