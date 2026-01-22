Your iPhone is about to change: Apple reportedly working to replace Siri with a Gemini-powered chatbot

Apple is planning another major overhaul to Siri and no, I am not talking about the smarter Siri upgrade that was set to roll out with the iOS 26.4 update. If a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is to be believed, the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to turn Siri into a full-fledged AI chatbot akin to Google Gemini, ChatGPT or Claude.

The project has been internally codenamed Campos and could be unveiled at the company's WWDC 2026 event in June. The actual rollout, as it often happens, is said to occur after the new iPhone launches in September.

What are Apple's plans with Siri chatbot? Apple is reportedly planning to replace the current Siri interface with the AI chatbot and deeply embed it into the iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems. This shouldn't change how users summon the service though, which could be opened by speaking the ‘Siri’ command or holding the side button.

As for the Siri chatbot's abilities, Gurman notes that Apple's AI will work very similarly to ChatGPT or Gemini, having the ability to search the web, create content, generate images, summarize information and analyze uploaded files. The chatbot will also possess the ability to draw on the personal data of users to complete certain tasks such as locating files, songs or calendar events.

The chatbot is also said to come with the ability to control device features and settings. Potentially this means that users could type and ask the chatbot to make phone calls, set timers and launch the camera, among other tasks.

The company is also internally testing a Siri chatbot app but the report states there are currently no plans to bring that option to customers yet. Apple is instead said to be focused on integrating the new chatbot across its plethora of ‘core apps’ which includes Mail, Music, Podcasts, TV, Xcode programming software and Photos.

The report notes that this could mean Siri getting the ability to work on a lot more tasks like finding a photo based on a description, editing the image in a specific way like cropping or colour changes or writing an email.

The Siri chatbot is said to come with an Apple-designed interface but the technology aspect could be heavily based off a custom AI model from Google. The two companies had recently announced a deal where Gemini will act as the brain for several of Apple's upcoming AI features.

Apple is also set to introduce the revamped Siri voice assistant interface with the iOS 26.4 update. Gurman says that the voice assistant would run on a custom Google-developed model internally known as Apple Foundation Models version 10.