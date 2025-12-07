Your iPhone is still broadcasting your location after shutdown or theft – here is how it works

Apple’s Find My network has quietly become one of the company’s most powerful security tools, allowing iPhones to be located even after they have been switched off. The technology, built into every model since the iPhone 11, uses nearby Apple devices to relay encrypted location data, offering users a significant advantage when a handset goes missing or is stolen.

Below is a breakdown of how the feature works, how to confirm it is enabled and what to do if your phone goes missing.

How powered-off tracking works Since the iPhone 11, Apple has equipped its devices with low-power Bluetooth technology that continues to function briefly after shutdown. When Find My is enabled, nearby Apple devices, whether they belong to you or strangers, can detect your iPhone and relay encrypted location data back to iCloud. This process is anonymous, and a thief cannot disable it simply by turning the phone off.

Check that Find My is enabled Before relying on powered-off tracking, users must ensure the feature is switched on. Head to Settings > [your name] > Find My > Find My iPhone, then toggle on Find My iPhone, Find My network and Send Last Location.

To confirm everything is active, open Control Centre, press and hold the power slider and look for the message “iPhone Findable After Power Off”. If it appears, your device is ready to be located even when shut down.

Locating your iPhone on another Apple device Anyone with an iPad, Mac or Apple Watch can use the built-in Find My app to track down a missing handset. Open the app, switch to the Devices tab and select the missing iPhone. Its position should display on the map, even if the device has no power.

Those who believe the phone is nearby can choose Play Sound to trigger a loud alert, regardless of whether the phone was silenced.

If you suspect theft Apple offers a dedicated Lost Mode that can be activated from the Find My app. This locks the device with the user’s passcode, disables Apple Pay and displays a custom message with alternative contact details. Directions to the phone’s last known location are also available.

Tracking from a web browser Those without access to another Apple product can log in via iCloud.com/find. After signing in with their Apple ID, users can view all linked devices and access the same features available within the app, including Lost Mode and remote erasing. Two-factor authentication may make login challenging without another trusted device.

