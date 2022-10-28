Your kid’s first phone: What’s the right age and device for your family?

Android: This month, Google updated Family Link so it’s easier to manage devices such as Samsung Galaxy phones and its own Pixel phones. A new location tab shows all your kids on one map, and if a phone gets lost, you can activate its ringer. Parents can turn on notifications to be alerted when their child arrives at or leaves a location. Parents can also set “today only" screen-time limits when their child needs an exception. Before giving your kid your old Android device, follow these steps.

