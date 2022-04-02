Your phone is too big—here’s how to handle it

PopGrip for MagSafe ($30): This PopSockets grip, which magnetically attaches to the back of a MagSafe-enabled iPhone, is surprisingly secure, surviving multiple shake tests, but it easily comes off if you want to charge your phone wirelessly. (MagSafe phone cases have extra magnetism so that accessories including this one stick well; on a bare phone, the PopGrip came right off.) PopGrip also doubles as a stand, at least in landscape mode, so it’s good for watching videos. My primary issue is that the accordion-style grip is hard to pop open with just one hand.