Your photos can now talk! Meet AvatarFX: Character.AI’s new tool, which turns photos into motion videos

Character.AI has just announced a major breakthrough in AI video technology with the launch of AvatarFX. This innovative tool can turn a single still image into a realistic video where the character can speak, sing, and even display emotions through gestures and expressions. It marks an exciting new chapter in how AI can be used to create dynamic, lifelike digital content.

How AvatarFX works According to the company’s blog post, AvatarFX is built using advanced AI models known as flow-based diffusion models and operates on a smart, efficient training system. It uses a powerful system called DiT architecture, which allows it to create highly realistic lip movements, body language, and emotional expressions in videos. Adding to its realism, the voices in these videos are generated by Character.AI’s own text-to-speech (TTS) technology, making conversations and singing sound natural and smooth.

More than just human avatars What makes AvatarFX truly stand out is its versatility. The technology is not limited to creating human avatars. It can also animate animals, mythical creatures, and even inanimate objects with facial features. Users do not need to rely on complicated text prompts or multiple images to bring characters to life. A single image is enough to produce a fully animated video, with complete control over the character’s appearance.

Smooth movements in long videos One of the most impressive features of AvatarFX is its ability to maintain temporal consistency. This means it ensures that facial, hand, and body movements stay smooth and properly in sync, even in longer videos. This has long been a challenge for AI-generated content, but AvatarFX handles it effectively. It can also support conversations between multiple characters, making AI-driven storytelling more dynamic and interactive than ever before.

Who can use AvatarFX? At launch, this new technology will be available first to CAI+ subscribers. A wider public release is planned in the coming months. In the meantime, eager users can sign up for a waitlist to be among the first to try out AvatarFX when it becomes more broadly available.