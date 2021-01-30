Your WhatsApp chat history can be imported to Telegram with this new feature

As per The Verge, any messages brought into talks have a little 'Imported' mark on them noticing when they were initially sent, and when they were brought into Telegram, and messages are noticeable to all chat members. However, users have the choice of bringing in WhatsApp chat accounts with or without their pictures. Imported messages show up in the request wherein they are imported, instead of in the request they were initially sent. (ANI)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}