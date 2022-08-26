You’re new at a company. How can you learn its technology?8 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 12:30 AM IST
Too many companies give a little training and then figure employees can learn on their own. Here’s how to speed up the onboarding process
Too many companies give a little training and then figure employees can learn on their own. Here’s how to speed up the onboarding process
One of the biggest roadblocks to success in a new job is something workers don’t often think about: learning the technology. After all, until new employees are up to speed on a company’s technology, they are hard-pressed to do much work. They often can’t even communicate with their colleagues or their bosses.