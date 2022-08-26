You’re new at a company. How can you learn its technology?
Too many companies give a little training and then figure employees can learn on their own. Here’s how to speed up the onboarding process
One of the biggest roadblocks to success in a new job is something workers don’t often think about: learning the technology. After all, until new employees are up to speed on a company’s technology, they are hard-pressed to do much work. They often can’t even communicate with their colleagues or their bosses.
Companies, of course, have elaborate systems and plans when they introduce new technology to departments or the whole company. When all employees learn at the same time, there is an entire support network of experts and colleagues there to guide them.
But that isn’t the case with many new employees. They typically might get a little training—and then they’re let loose to learn while doing.
Dave Carty, who returned to the workforce in 2013 after a 13-year career break, says he found himself largely on his own when he needed to learn workplace tools.
“There were a lot of platforms which I had to learn to use, and there was really no training," says Mr. Carty, who is currently chief financial and operations officer at the Caedmon School in New York. “There was just an assumption that well, you know how to use them, or if you don’t know how to use them, you better know how to use them to get up to speed." He says for one role, it took him a year to get a basic skill set.
An increasing number of people find themselves in this same position, as workers change jobs more frequently and the lifespan of new digital tools in the office gets shorter. At the same time, the rise of remote work has made learning new technology even more difficult.
“The technology inside organizations has never been more complex, and organizations aren’t very good at organizing things and making things intuitive and easy," says David Brodeur-Johnson, principal analyst for employee experience at Forrester Research.
So what’s the best way for companies and employees to get over the technology hurdle at a new job? Here are suggestions from a variety of experts, companies and employees.
Make a list. This might seem obvious, but companies often forget to create a checklist of every new tool and process that incoming employees need to know, says Adam Preset, vice president and analyst for employee experience technologies at Gartner Inc., a research firm.
Existing employees have perhaps years of knowledge, accumulated slowly from all sorts of places. Not so for the new employee. “The information that helps you use the technology is distributed in various parts of the intranet or in chat channels, or it’s in people’s heads, and you have to go to all of this effort to extract all of that," Mr. Preset says.
A comprehensive list that outlines what employees need to know according to a schedule, including before the first day, all the way up to six months in some cases, ensures that people are clear on expectations, says Sally Earnshaw, managing director of the culture-change practice at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance-brokerage, risk-management and consulting-services firm.
Give people time. Companies can underestimate how much time it takes for new hires to get comfortable using workplace tools, says Gerald Kane, professor of management information systems at the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business.
Metadot Corp., a tech company based in Austin, Texas, lets some employees train for up to three months full time on tools specific to their jobs.
“Three months is on the long side, for sure, and it’s of course costly," says Daniel Guermeur, the company’s chief executive. “But I think it’s a philosophy that we have a responsibility as a company to make employees go and learn things."
Get a buddy. When new employees can reach out to “everybody," it too often leaves them unable to reach out to anybody. That is why pairing new employees with colleagues who act as technology training buddies can help smooth the transition in the early part of a new job.
Buffer, a social-media-marketing software company based in San Francisco, pairs every incoming employee with two buddies: a “culture buddy" and a “role buddy."
A role buddy may be able to help a new employee on the specifics around a technology tool, while a culture buddy may offer insight on, for example, what type of discussion platform is appropriate given the situation, says Jenny Terry, Buffer’s director of business operations.
“The culture buddy is a sounding board, and helps the new teammate ramp up on how our values infiltrate our work," she says.
Metadot uses buddies for the first three weeks to help new employees learn about company culture. For more specialized tools, it uses coaches, who are typically colleagues with more experience, says Mr. Guermeur. “For learning something specific, we assign a coach and depending on what you learn, that coach can be good for three months or six months," he says. “The coach basically guides the new employee when they have questions, but it’s really a self-learning process."
From an incoming employee’s perspective, a network of buddies can ensure that learning gaps aren’t overlooked. “When you’re using a new product, you don’t even know what you don’t know," says Mr. Carty. “You don’t even know what the right questions are to ask."
In one of the organizations where Mr. Carty worked after returning to the workforce, he had multiple buddies to help him get up to speed on proprietary software he needed to use for the role.
“As a question came up, I would find somebody who I thought I could ask the question of, and sometimes they had the answer and sometimes they didn’t. Then I would have to go look for someone else," he says.
Tap into a network of employees. One or two buddies might not be enough to answer all questions from incoming employees. Giving new hires opportunities to message groups of employees already using the tools—possibly through a designated chat tool—may help offer access to advice more quickly.
“Buddy systems are useful, but I think what’s more useful is when you get that volume," says Ms. Earnshaw, “where you create communities of employees and you can post a question and somebody responds immediately."
In addition, searchable tools that collect answers to frequently asked questions can help new employees learn more quickly when colleagues can’t answer immediately.
Another solution, says Prof. Kane at the University of Georgia, is to give people opportunities to “lurk" and watch employees interact. By doing that, he says, a new employee “can see how the group as a whole is interacting with one another, you see where they put certain files, you see how they do certain communications."
Begin training even before employees start their jobs. Some companies believe a technology orientation before day one helps employees start on the right foot. Metadot, for instance, begins pairing employees with buddies a week before the start date to give new hires an idea of technologies used for workplace interactions, including online meeting tools.
Insight Enterprises, a Chandler, Ariz.-based technology company, has training milestones that need to be achieved by new employees before the first day. To prepare for what it calls Day Zero onboarding, the company says, it offers employees a work laptop kit with guidance on how to connect to the company’s network, how to get IT help, and how to access self-help resources.
“There’s a before-first-day checklist that new hires have to go through," based on information the company provides, including how to organize one’s workspace and how to set up the computer, says Suma Nallapati, the company’s chief information officer.
Go beyond the vendor training. With off-the-shelf workplace technology, sometimes the struggle isn’t teaching new employees how to use a particular tool, since they may be familiar with that tool from previous jobs. The hard part, rather, is understanding how and why an organization uses it.
“If you use [Microsoft] Teams in one place, it may be that your new place uses Teams in a very different way and uses very different functionalities, and getting up to speed on those is going to be a challenge," says Prof. Kane.
Kelly Wibbenmeyer, executive director of performance consulting and business solutions at the Mercy health system in St. Louis, is responsible for managing its robotic process automation team. Incoming employees go through a five-day training course developed by a technology vendor, which is supplemented by an additional five-day training program delivered by Mercy, “to help them understand the way that we perform business," she says.
Hold managers accountable for the results.
Incoming employees are usually given training goals, but managers should ensure they meet them, says Ms. Earnshaw.
“Full accountability for somebody’s technical training and performance clearly sits with their line manager," she says. What some organizations get wrong is outsourcing that responsibility to others in the organization without line-manager accountability, she adds.
Buffer has developed a process to allow information from new hires’ buddies to flow to the manager. Role buddies and culture buddies meet with the new hire’s manager at the 30-day, 60-day, and 90-day mark after the employee joins to identify any gaps in technology training and adoption, Ms. Terry says. After the 90-day induction period is over, technology training is the responsibility of the employee’s manager.
Employees, however, need to recognize that they’re not powerless in the training and onboarding process, Mr. Carty says.
“It is incumbent on the employee to realize, ‘OK, if I’m not getting [training] from the source I think I should be getting it from, I need to get it myself,’ " he says. “That could be through Google, that could be through finding the employee in the cubicle next door or however you describe an office these days, who knows how to use it."