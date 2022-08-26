You’re new at a company. How can you learn its technology?

“There were a lot of platforms which I had to learn to use, and there was really no training," says Mr. Carty, who is currently chief financial and operations officer at the Caedmon School in New York. “There was just an assumption that well, you know how to use them, or if you don’t know how to use them, you better know how to use them to get up to speed." He says for one role, it took him a year to get a basic skill set.