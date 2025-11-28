You’re using Gemini wrong: 7 Viral AI prompts that will instantly transform your presentations

An AI specialist and X user, known as @sadhna6389, has urged people to stop using vague instructions when asking AI tools to create presentations. In a post shared on Thursday, she emphasised that more precise prompts can dramatically improve the quality of AI generated slides.

7 Smart AI prompts to make presentations using Gemini

The Full Presentation Builder “Act as a world-class presentation creator. Create a complete, slide-by-slide presentation on the topic: [insert topic]. Include title slides, key points, examples, data, metaphors, visuals suggestions, and a closing call-to-action.”

This prompt guides AI to build a fully structured deck from start to finish. It ensures every slide has depth, clarity and visual direction.

The Deep Research Presentation “Create a full presentation on [insert topic] using deep research. Include real statistics, case studies, expert quotes, practical insights, and examples. Make each slide educational, engaging, and backed by credible sources.”

It pushes the AI to include factual evidence and trusted research. Best suited for academic, analytical or expert level content.

The Simplified Explanation Presentation “Build a presentation on [insert topic] designed for beginners. Break down complex concepts into simple explanations, analogies, and step-by-step logic. Make the content so clear that even a 10-year-old can understand the full topic.”

This prompt simplifies difficult topics into easy learning. Ideal for training sessions, schools and first time learners.

The Business Pitch Presentation Creator “Create a complete investor-style pitch deck for my business idea: [insert idea]. Include problem, solution, market size, product features, business model, competitive advantage, financial projections, team slide.”

It turns an idea into a professional investor pitch. The AI structures everything from market opportunity to financials.

The Storytelling Master Presentation “Create a complete presentation on [insert topic] using storytelling structure: Hook → Conflict → Journey → Insight → Transformation → Call to Action. Make slides emotional, memorable, and persuasive.”

This prompt makes the deck narrative driven and emotionally engaging. It helps presenters connect with audiences through story flow.

The Corporate Presentation “Create a formal, corporate-style presentation on [insert topic]. Include professional tone, structured bullet points, charts, graphs, SWOT analysis, trends, forecasts, and data-backed recommendations. Make it suitable for boardrooms.”

It instructs the AI to generate boardroom ready content. Best for executives, strategy meetings and internal reports.

The Complete Presentation and Script Combo “Create a fully ready presentation on [insert topic], AND write a complete spoken script I can read while presenting. Ensure the script matches the tone, pacing, and emotional flow of the slides. Include pauses, emphasis, storytelling.”

It produces both the slides and the spoken narration. Useful for presenters who want a polished, ready to deliver package.

