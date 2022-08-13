YouTube advances plans for streaming video marketplace4 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 02:29 PM IST
The ultra-competitive US market is prompting streaming services to seek new ways to find subscribers
The ultra-competitive US market is prompting streaming services to seek new ways to find subscribers
YouTube is planning to launch an online store for streaming video services and has renewed talks with entertainment companies about participating in the platform, according to people close to the recent discussions.