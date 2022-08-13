YouTube advances plans for streaming video marketplace

YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet Inc., will be joining the likes of Amazon.com Inc., Roku Inc. and Apple Inc., which all have their own hubs to sell streaming video services. With an array of apps now available, these tech giants are trying to position themselves as the go-to place for consumers to get access to all of their favorite movies and shows. Selling multiple services through a single app can make life easier for consumers.

