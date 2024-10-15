YouTube announces major update: Shorts extended to three minutes starting October 2024
Beginning October 15, 2024, YouTube's Shorts feature will support videos up to three minutes, expanding creative opportunities for creators. However, videos with copyrighted content over one minute will be blocked and ineligible for monetisation, while under-one-minute Shorts remain unaffected.
YouTube has announced a significant update to its Shorts feature, allowing creators to upload videos up to three minutes in length starting from 15th October 2024. This extension gives content creators additional time to craft engaging stories and showcase their creativity while tapping into a growing audience for short-form content.