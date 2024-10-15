Beginning October 15, 2024, YouTube's Shorts feature will support videos up to three minutes, expanding creative opportunities for creators. However, videos with copyrighted content over one minute will be blocked and ineligible for monetisation, while under-one-minute Shorts remain unaffected.

YouTube has announced a significant update to its Shorts feature, allowing creators to upload videos up to three minutes in length starting from 15th October 2024. This extension gives content creators additional time to craft engaging stories and showcase their creativity while tapping into a growing audience for short-form content.

New Eligibility Rules for Shorts From 15th October 2024 onwards, any videos uploaded with a vertical or square aspect ratio that are up to three minutes in length will automatically be classified as Shorts. These will be eligible for the platform's Shorts revenue-sharing model, ensuring creators can earn through the Shorts Feed. However, any content uploaded prior to this date will remain categorised as long-form videos, continuing to be monetised via YouTube’s traditional revenue model on the Watch Page.

While this update opens up new opportunities, creators are currently unable to film three-minute Shorts directly via the Shorts Camera on the YouTube mobile app. Instead, they can upload these longer clips through YouTube Studio, accessible on both desktop and mobile platforms.

Monetisation Restrictions for Claimed Content Notably, YouTube has clarified its stance on content longer than one minute that includes third-party claimed material. Shorts featuring copyrighted content identified by YouTube’s Content ID system will be blocked globally, preventing the video from being viewed or recommended on the platform. Such videos will also not qualify for monetisation.

Creators are given the option to remove the claimed content or file a dispute if they believe the claim is erroneous. Shorts under one minute in duration remain unaffected by these restrictions.

This latest development marks a significant step in the platform's ongoing efforts to enhance its short-form content offerings while ensuring the proper handling of copyrighted materials. Creators will have greater flexibility in content length, but must navigate these new monetisation guidelines carefully.