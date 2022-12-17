YouTube brings ‘Custom Radio Playlist’ feature: Report

YouTube, a Google owned video streaming service, is planning to introduce a new feature which allows users to make a custom radio list, as per a report. As of now, the platform allows users to customise their music queue in the Now Playing section which is based on the mood of the songs played. Reportedly, the upcoming feature is likely to roll out for users in a stable version soon. Moreover, YouTube Music has also conducted a poll asking users to vote whether they want the feature on their app or not.

As per a report by 9to5Google, some of the users on reddit have shared the screenshots of YouTube Music's customise radio list feature on their respective app. Although, the feature is under testing and it will be made available to all the users soon. The YouTube Music app will provide several artist choices for the users to allow the app to understand their preferences, similar to the initial music setup.

Meanwhile, the Google owned video streaming service, has also released a new feature which will warn you against your abusive comments. According to the platform, it will notify users whose abusive comments have been removed for the violation of the company’s policies. Notably, users will receive a timeout and be temporarily disbaled to comment for up to 24 hours if they are found to leave multiple abusive comments.

As per the YouTube’s forum, the testing has displayed that these warnings and timeouts reduce the likelihood of users who leave abusive comments and violate the company regulations.

"Our goal is to both protect creators from users trying to negatively impact the community via comments, as well as offer more transparency to users who may have had comments removed to policy violations and hopefully help them understand our Community Guidelines," said YouTube.

As of now, the abusive comment detection is only able to spot the negative comments in English but the company is expected to include more languages in near future. YouTube claims that the video streaming platform has received more than 1.1 billion spam comments in the first half of the year 2022.