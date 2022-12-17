YouTube brings ‘Custom Radio Playlist’ feature: Report

YouTube, a Google owned video streaming service, is planning to introduce a new feature which allows users to make a custom radio list, as per a report. As of now, the platform allows users to customise their music queue in the Now Playing section which is based on the mood of the songs played. Reportedly, the upcoming feature is likely to roll out for users in a stable version soon. Moreover, YouTube Music has also conducted a poll asking users to vote whether they want the feature on their app or not.

