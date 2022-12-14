YouTube brings new video uploading process: All you need to know

YouTube, a video streaming platform, has changed the way videos are uploaded. Now, the video streaming platform will show users how long it takes for a video to be uploaded with full quality before it gets uploaded. As per the company, it will help the creators who want to share multiple videos on YouTube on a regular time span. It would also work with videos of all qualities including Standard Definition, High Definition and 4K.
The Google owned video streaming platform tweeted and updated its support page to make users aware about the new video uploading process. YouTube said that higher-quality videos with 4K or HD resolution will likely take more time to process.
Previously, YouTube displayed users two different waiting periods before a video was uploaded. The first part showed the time needed to upload the video and the second displayed the time that the platform will require to process the file into a full-quality video.
With the new feature, users will be able to share a video quickly. Moreover, the new video process feature will help the creators to schedule the videos and keep a track of the time the video will take to be uploaded.
Notably, this feature is released for some users as of now and will be rolled out for all the users soon. .
Meanwhile, the video streaming platform, has removed 5.6 million videos from its platform in the months of July and September 2022 citing violation of their community guidelines.
The platform has received over 271,000 removal appeals during the two months. After reviewing the content, it reinstated about 29,000 appeals, stated YouTube in its latest blog.
According to YouTube, From July through September of this year, for every 10,000 views, between 10 and 11 were of content that violated the community guidelines.