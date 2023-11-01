YouTube declares war on Ad-Blockers: View ads or subscribe to YouTube Premium
YouTube's campaign against ad-blockers urges users to either watch ads or sign up for YouTube Premium, its primary revenue source.
YouTube has expanded its campaign against ad-blockers, preventing users with such add-ons from accessing videos on the platform. The crackdown, which began as a limited test in June, now encompasses a global effort. Viewers with ad blockers enabled are prompted to either permit ads on YouTube or consider using YouTube Premium when attempting to watch content. Multiple users have reported being unable to view videos on YouTube due to this initiative.