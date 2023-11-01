YouTube's campaign against ad-blockers urges users to either watch ads or sign up for YouTube Premium, its primary revenue source.

YouTube has expanded its campaign against ad-blockers, preventing users with such add-ons from accessing videos on the platform. The crackdown, which began as a limited test in June, now encompasses a global effort. Viewers with ad blockers enabled are prompted to either permit ads on YouTube or consider using YouTube Premium when attempting to watch content. Multiple users have reported being unable to view videos on YouTube due to this initiative.

In a move against ad-blockers, YouTube has initiated a worldwide campaign that prompts users to either view videos with advertisements or opt for a subscription to YouTube Premium, as per a report by The Verge. Christopher Lawton, the communications manager at YouTube, told the publication that the use of ad-blockers on the platform goes against its terms of service.

As per a report by HT Tech, when watching videos with ad-blockers enabled, a message will pop up with these following warning:

It looks like you may be using an ad blocker. Video playback is blocked unless YouTube is allowlisted or the ad blocker is disabled.

Ads allow YouTube to be used by billions worldwide.

You can go ad-free with YouTube Premium, and creators can still get paid from your subscription. Reportedly, Lawton told the publication that ads play a vital role in sustaining a diverse community of creators worldwide and enable billions to enjoy their beloved content on YouTube.

YouTube's primary revenue source is advertising. Although features like Super Chat, channel memberships, and merchandise aid content creators in earning, YouTube generates revenue primarily through advertising, in addition to income from YouTube Premium subscriptions.

To recall, earlier this year, YouTube has introduced various initiatives to promote ad-monetization, urging users to either watch advertisements or sign up for YouTube Premium. In May, the platform unveiled unskippable 30-second ads for its TV app.

Additionally, it began testing less frequent, longer ads for television. However, if these measures indeed started persuading users to opt for YouTube Premium, the platform counteracted its efforts by implementing a $2 increase in the subscription fee and also raising the price of its annual subscription.

