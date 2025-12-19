YouTube down: Thousands of users in India, US report issues with video streaming platform

YouTube down: Global technology giant, Google-owned popular entertainment and streaming platform, YouTube, crashed for thousands of users in India and the United States on ⁠Friday, 19 December 2025, according to the data collected from industry outage tracker Downdetector.

The data showed that outage reports against YouTube peaked at 6:51 p.m. (IST), where around 3,855 users reported their complaints while facing issues operating the video streaming platform.

The industry tracker data suggests that the users started to notice the outage issues from around 5:00 p.m. (IST) on Friday, 19 December 2025. According to the latest Downdetector data, the YouTube outage reports have dropped to 97 as of 7:06 p.m. (IST).

Out of the total complaints, 54% users were facing ‘Server Connection’ issues, 35% were facing ‘Website’ related issues, while 11% of the video streaming platform users were facing ‘Video streaming’ issues, according to the Downdetector reports.

Is YouTube down in US? Online video streaming platform, YouTube, also witnessed major complaints from its users in the United States, as more than ​10,800 reports were registered as of 8:15 a.m. (EDT), according to a recent report from the news agency Reuters.

Later, around 8:27 a.m. (EDT), the YouTube outage reports in the US dropped to over 7,600, with people facing issues with their video streaming services. Along with the US, Canada also reported more than 1,300 complaints as of 8:29 a.m. (ET) and more than 3,000 reports from the United Kingdom (UK) as of 8:30 a.m. (ET), as per the agency report.

According to the news agency, YouTube ⁠did not respond to ‌the queries sent on the development. However, the actual outage number might be differed as Downdetector data only shows the complaints which are submitted by the users.