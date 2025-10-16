YouTube down? Thousands of users report issues with video streaming platform

YouTube is experiencing service issues, according to multiple posts on social media websites and outage tracking website Downdetector. The outage seems to have peaked in the morning, with Downdetector data showing over 7,000 reports around 6 AM India time.

​As per the data shared on Downdetector, 63% of users complained about streaming issues, 30% complained about the YouTube app, and 7% complained about problems with accessing the YouTube website.

​“Me rushing to Twitter to check if #YouTube is down for everyone or just my WiFi acting up 😭” noted one user on X.

​“For me it plays the first half second of an ad, buffers for a few seconds, then does that over and over going through different ads,” noted a Reddit user.

​“Something is up with YouTube right now. It does this on shorts and longform, both app and browser. Don't know when it'll be fixed,” another user chimed in.

​“YouTube appears to be down in various countries, including the UK and Canada,” added another user on X.

​“It is possible to live without YouTube, people. I was addicted to YouTube, and then I quit, cold turkey; I blocked it in my browser AND in my system. I haven't watched a single YouTube video in about 6 months, and thanks to it, I'm getting a ton of work done towards my dreams,” commented another user.

​“My TV nearly had wings, lol. I even reset the internet, but it turns out YouTube is down. Oh, the joys that we all rely on the internet for TV nowadays, lol,” another user chimed in.

YouTube confirms outage has been fixed: In a post on X, YouTube confirmed that it has indeed fixed the issue which wasn't allowing users to stream videos.